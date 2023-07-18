Netflix: The foreign crime series that triumphs on the platform just five days after its premiere

Foreign titles have been dominating Netflix‘s top 10 for a while now. Productions from all countries have been at the top of the list and this week was no exception. Now it is a series from Kuwait that triumphs in the catalog.

Users have chosen the story multiple times since five days ago, which is when it arrived on the streaming platform. The second season of the Arab TV show has not yet been confirmed, so it has not yet been renewed.

It has seven episodes in total, which have a duration of around 42 minutes each. Ali Kakooli, Noor Al-Dulaimi, Muhammad Al Dousari and Nouf Al Sultan are some of the actors that make up the main cast.

Devil’s Advocate, the foreign crime series that has entered Netflix’s top 10

Devil’s Advocate is the new Netflix title that triumphs worldwide. It is not the movie starring Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino, but an Arab production in series format that was added to the catalog less than a week ago.

The story is set in Kuwait City, when a determined defense attorney defies popular sentiment and takes on a controversial client: a soccer player accused of murdering his wife.

Ali Kakooli, Noor Al-Dulaimi, Muhammad Al Dousari, Nouf Al Sultan, Lulua Abdel Salam, Shaya Alshaya, Eman Al Ali, Hasan Ibrahim and Haya Abdulsalam make up the cast of the show, which is full of drama and mystery.