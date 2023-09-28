French cinema has been growing steadily over the years, and some time ago, it joined forces with Netflix to add some of its hits to the catalog. One of them is an action movie, which managed to enter the global Top 10.

It’s a thriller directed by Leïla Sy, who previously worked with the streaming giant on the nearly two-hour film Banlieusards. The screenplay was developed by Kery James (Pleure en silence and Cash).

Currently, the ranking of the most-watched titles on the service is filled with foreign productions, and the French one is competing with works like Forgotten Love from Poland and Overhaul from Brazil.

Street Flow 2 ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Street Flow 2 had its big debut on the platform in 2019, but it wasn’t until recently that it became a trend, especially after the global Netflix Top 10 was updated, where it occupies the last position.

The story follows the Traoré brothers, who, immersed in an endless cycle of betrayals, revenge and violence, continue to fight for a better future in their gritty Parisian suburb.

Bakary Diombera, Jammeh Diangana, Kadi Diarra, Kery James, Sana Sri, Krystel Roche, Foued Nabba, Mahamadou Coulibaly and Cherine Ghemri are some of the actors who have starred in this foreign action thriller.