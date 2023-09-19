A foreign horror film from France not only became a trend among Netflix users but is now one of the most-watched on the platform worldwide, ranking in the Top 4, where it competes with Once Upon a Crime.

The production of this supernatural event was directed by two prominent figures in the industry, Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, who also handled the screenplay, along with collaborators Rachel Parker and Julien David.

Blumhouse Productions is one of the companies that acquired the title for distribution. This American film and television studio has been responsible for other works such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

The Deep House ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide

The Deep House made its debut on the French big screen in 2021 and, after some time, managed to captivate Netflix users worldwide, becoming the fourth most-watched movie on the platform.

Despite being a success in several countries, the same did not happen in the United States because it is not part of the American catalog. Currently, it can be viewed through Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the US.

The story follows a young couple who travels to France to explore a strange underwater home and share their findings on social media. Inside the structure, their presence awakens a spirit that haunts them.

James Jagger, Camille Rowe, Eric Savin and Carolina Massey are some of the stars who have appeared in the thriller and portrayed the disturbed main characters during the one and a half hours that the movie lasts.