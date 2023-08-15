Netflix: The French spy action comedy to watch if you like 'Heart of Stone'

The spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone,’ starring Gal Gadot, is currently the most-watched movie worldwide on Netflix. The film led the Top 10 list of English-language movies with 33.1 million views in its first week.

The Wonder Woman actress isn’t the sole star in the main cast; she shares the screen with Jamie Dornan, known for the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. However, the action film received mixed reviews from critics.

If you’ve already watched it and are seeking something in a similar vein, this French spy action comedy could be your next choice. The film features Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

‘The Last Mercenary,’ a mystery thriller available on Netflix

Directed by David Charhon, ‘The Last Mercenary’ is a French action comedy with Van Damme in the lead role, supported by Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, and Samir Decazza.

The screenplay was written by Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane. The story follows a legendary secret service agent who emerges from hiding to help his estranged son navigate a troublesome situation in France.

While the film didn’t receive favorable reviews from critics, it was regarded by some as a light and enjoyable movie, exactly what you’d expect from a star like Van Damme.