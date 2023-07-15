This week there were multiple new releases in the Netflix catalog and more than five titles were anime, both movies and series. Now, it is a futuristic style anime that is triumphing among the platform’s users worldwide.

The production was directed by Yasushi Kawamura (Alice in Borderland and Belle) and Kei’ichi Sato (Ashura), while Hiroya Oku and Tsutomu Kuroiwa were in charge of writing the script.

This film is competing with Record of Ragnarok as the most watched anime on the streaming service this week. Here, check which production is chosen by hundreds of users…

Gantz:O is the futuristic anime that has made it into Netflix’s top 10

Gantz:O saw the light for the first time in 2016 and this year it has become a trend again, as hundreds of users have given it play in the last week. Netflix renewed its top 10 and decided to include it as one of the most watched on the service worldwide.

The story follows a teenager, who after being brutally murdered in a subway station, wakes up to be resurrected by a strange computer called Gantz and forced to fight a large force of invading aliens in Osaka.

Daisuke Ono, Mao Ichimichi, Tomohiro Kaku, Saori Hayami, Shûichi Ikeda, Kendô Kobayashi are some of the actors who gave life to the main characters of the sci-fi film, which was produced by Digital Frontier.