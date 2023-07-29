The fact that Netflix renewed its top 10 and its catalog at the same time means one thing: there are many new titles that will be trending soon. Many of the productions that arrived yesterday are already earning a place in the list.

But there are also the classics that continue to shine on the platform and continue to accumulate plays. Now it is a foreign movie that has returned to occupy the number 2 position in the world ranking.

This is a German production, which was added to the service for the first time at the end of June. It was directed by Boris Kunz, Tomas Jonsgården and Indre Juskute, while Simon Amberger and Peter Kocyla wrote the screenplay.

Paradise is the second most watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Paradise is the futuristic thriller that arrived in June, a month ago, and still remains one of the most watched movies on Netflix worldwide. After a lot of back and forth, the title has retaken a spot in the top 10 and is now in second place.

“A man sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when a crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years of her own life”, describes the official synopsis.

Kostja Ullmann, Corinna Kirchhoff, Marlene Tanczik, Iris Berben, Lisa-Marie Koroll, Numan Acar, Clovis Kasanda, Diana Krueger, Houssein Hariri, Sarunas Datenis and Tomas Dziatlovskis are some of the actors that make up the main cast.