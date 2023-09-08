Netflix: The German crime series that occupies the Top 2 in the US

Netflix adds new titles to its catalog every week and often updates its top 10 in the United States on a daily basis. Over the past few days, there have been several changes in the list, and now there is a second new most-watched series.

This is a foreign production that has gained momentum in the past few hours, as it is relatively new. The first season consists of a total of six episodes and it has not been confirmed whether there will be a second season.

The German project was directed by Isabel Kleefeld (The Canterville Ghost) and Julian Pörksen (Whatever Happens Next). Here, check out the trend that has captivated users both globally and in America…

Dear Child is the second most watched series on Netflix US

Dear Child was only recently released and has quickly become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix in the United States, ranking second in the top 10, thanks to the hundreds of users who have chosen to watch it.

“When a kidnapped woman manages to escape, investigators are confronted with the sinister explanation of an unresolved disappearance from 13 years ago”, describes the official synopsis.

The cast chosen to carry out the first season of the foreign show includes Justus von Dohnányi, Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Hans Löw, Sammy Schrein, Nagmeh Alaei and Christian Skibinski, among others.