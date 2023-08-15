Netflix: The German mystery thriller to watch if you like ‘Paradise’

If there’s a movie making a splash on Netflix worldwide, it’s “Paradise.” This German futuristic sci-fi thriller has been trending since its premiere at the end of June and is currently the fourth most-watched film globally on the platform.

The story follows a man who uncovers the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for, as a crushing debt forces his wife to surrender 40 years of her own life, according to the official synopsis.

However, if you enjoyed this story and are now looking for a similar movie to watch on Netflix, we’ve got the perfect recommendation for you. It’s another German thriller that premiered back in 2021, and it is…

‘Black Island,’ a mystery thriller available on Netflix

‘Black Island’ is a captivating horror film that narrates the tale of a young boy named Jonas who falls in love with his attractive yet enigmatic teacher. However, she might be linked to some peculiar events unfolding on the small North Sea island.

The movie also secured a significant spot on the platform, debuting in the 10th position on Netflix’s Top Ten trending list. It was directed by Miguel Alexandre and written by Alexandre and Lisa Carline Hofer.

Starring Hanns Zischler, Alice Dwyer, and Mercedes Müller, the film received mostly mixed reviews from critics, who found the plot somewhat familiar. Nonetheless, it could serve as a perfect watch for a lazy afternoon.