Netflix: The heist comedy film that is trending and you can watch right now

One of the genres that cannot fail when it comes to pure entertainment is the heist comedy. Some of the most iconics movies of the genre are Ocean’s Eleven and The Italian Job, but if you’re looking for a new one, you can check out this recommendation that it’s available on Netflix.

These movies usually revolve around a group of antiheroes that are planning an elaborate theft, but, of course, with the audience always on their side. Thanks to mishaps, misunderstandings and obstacles, the laughs and the adrenaline are secure.

So, in this case, it’s a film that, according to ReelsGood, it’s trending. It’s based on a story by Shay Hatten, who wrote the screenplay, and Zack Snyder. And it was directed by German actor Matthias Schweighöfer, who also stars. Check out more.

Army of Thieves, the heist comedy film to watch on Netflix

‘Army of Thieves’ was released in 2021. It serves as a prequel to Army of the Dead (2021). Apart from Schweighöfer reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter, the supporting cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

The synopsis reads: “A small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

The movie received mostly good to mixed reviews, The performances of Schweighöfer and Emmanuel (known for being in Games of Thrones) received praise, as well as Schweighöfer’s direction, but the plot was called “unoriginal.”