Netflix: The historical drama with Channing Tatum that ranks Top 10 in the US

Channing Tatum is the lead actor in the new historical drama that has become one of the most-watched titles on Netflix in the United States, especially after the morning update of its top 10.

The 43-year-old actor recently starred in the latest installment of Magic Mike with Salma Hayek (Black Mirror and Frida) and has built a successful career over the years, marked by global hits.

One of these hits has now become one of the new trends on the streaming platform. The movie was directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on a screenplay developed by Rosemary Sutcliff and Jeremy Brock.

The Eagle ranked No. 10 on Netflix US

The Eagle is one of the actor’s most memorable classics, where he portrays Marcus, the main character. The historical drama has become one of the most-watched titles on Netflix in the United States this week, ranking in the top 10.

The story is set in Roman-ruled Britannia and follows a young Roman soldier who strives to honor his father’s memory by finding the golden emblem of his lost legion.

In addition to Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), those chosen to form the main cast of the movie included Mark Strong, Jamie Bell, Donald Sutherland, Denis O’Hare, Tahar Rahim and Dakin Matthews.