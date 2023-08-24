Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, and Eric Bana star in this historical drama that received mixed reviews. However, the film was a box office success, grossing $75 million worldwide, and it’s now available to watch on Netflix.

The movie was directed by Justin Chadwick and marked his sophomore effort at the time. Meanwhile, the screenplay was written by Peter Morgan, who is now best known for creating “The Crown.”

One of the main points of contention regarding the film was its script, which, while based on real historical events, does not accurately represent history. However, for some viewers, this is precisely what made it interesting and entertaining.

“The Other Boleyn Girl,” features Bana, Johansson, and Portman in leading roles. The film presents a fictionalized account of the lives of 16th-century aristocrats Mary Boleyn, one-time mistress of King Henry VIII, and her sister Anne, who later became the ill-fated second wife of the monarch.

The movie was adapted from Philippa Gregory’s 2001 novel of the same name. Alongside the titular trio, other actors who would later become prominent names, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne, and Andrew Garfield, also appear.

Jim Sturgess, Kristin Scott Thomas, Mark Rylance, David Morrissey, Oliver Coleman, Ana Torrent, Juno Temple, Iain Mitchell, Corinne Galloway, Constance Stride, Maisie Smith, and Alfie Allen round out the cast.