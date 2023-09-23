There are very few people in the world who don’t know or haven’t heard of Megan Fox, not only for her beauty but also for her incredible talent in front of the camera. A few years ago, the actress starred in a successful action thriller.

Seems like you’re describing a horror movie directed by S.K. Dale, with a screenplay developed by Jason Carvey. The actress from Transformers shared the screen with other notable figures like Eoin Macken and Callan Mulvey.

The title has found a home on the Netflix platform in the United States, and many users have taken advantage of the opportunity, hitting play on the classic and turning it into a trend. Here, please check which movie it is…

Till Death, the horror-action thriller with Megan Fox on Netflix

Till Death made its big-screen debut in 2021, and despite not being one of the most well-known titles of the female star, it has managed to attract quite a few viewers after its appearance in the Netflix catalog.

The story follows a woman who is left handcuffed to her deceased husband as part of a sick revenge plan. Unable to free herself, she must survive when two killers arrive to finish her off.

Megan Fox portrays Emma, the main character, in the movie. Eoin Macken played the role of her husband Mark, and Callan Mulvey portrayed Bobby Ray. The three actors were joined by Jack Roth and Aml Ameen.