Jenna Ortega and Bella Thorne are just two of the many stars who joined to star in a horror drama produced by Netflix, which is still available in the catalog and is trending for the Halloween season.

Many users have been looking for horror genre titles since October began, and many of them feature industry-leading figures as the leads of the project. The actress from Wednesday portrays Phoebe in the comedy-drama.

The movie was directed by McG, known for his work on films like Terminator Salvation, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and 3 Days to Kill. The screenplay was developed by Dan Lagana, Brad Morris and Jimmy Warden.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the horror drama to watch on Netflix

The Babysitter: Killer Queen premiered on Netflix in 2020 and is the sequel to the movie starring Bella Thorne and Samara Weaving in 2017. It’s one of the ideal titles to enjoy with friends during Halloween.

The story is set two years after defeating a satanic cult and follows Cole, who is trying to forget his past and survive high school. But when old enemies return, Cole will have to outwit the forces of evil once again.

Jenna Ortega, Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Ken Marino and Leslie Bibb are some of the stars who have brought the main group of characters to life in the movie.