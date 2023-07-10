Netflix: The horror film with Brittany Snow that has entered the Top 10 in the US

Brittany Snow is, perhaps, better known for her work in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies, as well as other teen comedies. However, the actress can also be considered a “scream queen” as she has starred in several horror films. One of them is available on Netflix, and it’s already making a splash.

This week in the US, the new reigning film is ‘65,’ a mystery thriller starring Adam Driver as an astronaut who travels to the past where there’s still dinosaurs on Earth. It has the number one spot, after entering the top 10 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, other films such as Titanic, Rush Hour, Nimona, Extraction 2 and The Out-Laws remain on the most-watched list. But, if you’re looking for a scary movie to watch, this with Snow as the protagonist is perfect.

Prom Night with Brittany Snow is trending on Netflix US

This slasher movie was released in 2008, and it follows a high school senior, who has a nightmare past, and has to evade a killer bent on ending the party for her and her friends. It is a reboot of the Prom Night movie series, and its fifth installment.

Apart from Snow, the cast includes: Scott Porter, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis, Collins Pennie, Kelly Blatz, James Ransone, Brianne Davis, Johnathon Schaech, and Idris Elba. It’s mainly inspired by the 1980s film.