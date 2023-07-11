Netflix: The horror film with Noah Schnapp and Victoria Justice that is triumphing in the US

A new horror thriller is making waves on Netflix US, entering the Top 10 only four days after its release. The movie stars Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp and Victoria Justice. Here, check out everything you need to know about this movie.

Currently, the most-watched movie is “65,” a sci-fi thriller featuring Star Wars actor Adam Driver, according to FlixPatrol’s viewership data. “The Out-Laws” and “Titanic” secure the remaining spots in the top 3.

Meanwhile, titles like “Rush Hour,” “Nimona,” “Prom Night,” and “White House Down” continue to attract viewers. Notably, “Extraction 2” has dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time since its release.

The horror movie starring Noah Schnapp that is trending on Netflix US

‘The Tutor’ is currently the fourth most-watched movie on Netflix US and Canada. The film revolves around Ethan (Garrett Hedlund), a sought-after tutor known for assisting privileged East Coast children. His new student, Jackson (Schnapp), becomes dangerously fixated on him.

In addition to Schnapp and Hedlund, Victoria Justice portrays Ethan’s pregnant wife. The trailer hints at Jackson harboring a hidden agenda, leaving viewers eager to unravel the mystery. It was directed by Jordan Ross.