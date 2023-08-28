Netflix: The horror movie that is Top 3 worldwide only three days after its premiere

There is a new movie on Netflix that is climbing spots on the global Top 10. It’s a Spanish horror film that premiered three days ago, but it is already one of the most watched films right now.

According to FlixPatrol, the movie occupies the third spot in the global most-watched list, just behind Gal Gadot’s action thriller “Heart of Stone,” and the teen comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”

However, the movie already surpassed titles such as “The Boss Baby,” “On The Line” or “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Here’s everything you need to know about this Spanish film.

Killer Book Club, the Spanish horror thriller triumphing on Netflix

The movie is titled “Killer Book Club,” and it is directed by Carlos Alonso Ojea, who is known for the horror film “Los Inocentes.” In this occasion, the movie follows eight horror-loving friends fighting for their lives when a killer clown begins to hunt them one by one.

This slasher film, which shares similarity with the plot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” stars Veki Velilla, who also appeared in the movie “García,” Iván Pellicer, Álvaro Mel, Daniel Grao and Priscilla Delgado.

While the film has been a success with audiences, it wasn’t loved by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a score of 32% with four reviews. To critics, the film isn’t original, and doesn’t live up to the classics it wants to honor.