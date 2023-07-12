Dan Stevens and Lucy Boynton are two of the best known actors of the moment, since they were some of the protagonists of great successes of the last years. The Beauty and the Beast for the actor, and Bohemian Rhapsody for the actress.

Now, the stars are starring in one of the most popular and most watched horror movies on one of the most popular streaming platforms. The story was created and directed by Gareth Evans (V/H/S/2 and The Raid).

Netflix has added the title to its catalog not too long ago, so you could say that it is one of its latest releases, even though the film first saw the light of day during 2018. Here, check which one it is…

Apostle is the most watched horror and suspense movie on Netflix

Apostle starred mainly Dan Stevens (Legion and Downton Abbey), who played Thomas Richardson. While Lucy Boynton (The Pale Blue Eye) plays Andrea, one of the most relevant secondary characters in the plot.

The story is set in 1905 and follows a drifter on a dangerous mission to rescue his sister, who has been kidnapped, when he becomes entangled in a sinister religious cult on a remote island.

Richard Elfyn, Paul Higgins, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, Michael Sheen, Ross O’Hennessy, Sharon Morgan, Owain Gwynn and Ioan Hefin are among the cast of one of Netflix‘s most-watched films.