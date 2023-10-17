Netflix: The horror movie with Eric Bana and Edgar Ramirez that is Top 2 in the US this week

With Halloween around the corner, it’s not surprising that many horror films are becoming some of the most watched movies on streaming platforms. And, if you’re looking for chilling-spine stories, this one starring Eric Bana and Edgar Ramírez could be your next watch.

According to FlixPatrol, the film is the second most watched on Netflix in the US this week. It was directed by Scott Derrickson, who has worked in other films of the genre such as ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose’ (2005) and ‘The Black Phone’ (2022).

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast includes Sean Harris, Olivia Munn, and Joel McHale. While it received mostly mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a success at the box office, earning $87.9 million against a $30 million budget.

‘Deliver US from Evil,’ the trending horror movie on Netflix US

Deliver Us from Evil, which was released in 2014, follows a veteran NYPD Sgt. Ralph Sarchie (Bana), who is investigating a bizarre incident alongside a renegade priest (Ramírez), who tries to convince Sarchie that demons do exist. Munn plays Sarchie’s wife, while McHale portrays his partner.

The movie is loosely inspired by a 2001 non-fiction book titled “Beware the Night” by Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool. However, the plot was an original creation by director Derrickson and his co-writer Paul Harris Boardman.

On the other hand, the film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been behind some of the biggest box office hits in Hollywood, including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or Top Gun.

The real Ralph Sarchie sent the book to Bruckeimer

While the book only inspired pieces of the script, it was the real Sgt. Ralph Sarchie, who is a demonologist, sent the copy of his book to the Hollywood producer. However, it spent years in what’s known as “development hell” until it was finally produced.

Sarchie acted as an on-set consultant, providing expertise in police procedures. Prior to transitioning into an author, he retired in 2004 after dedicating most of his 20-year career to patrolling the streets of the Bronx’s 46th Precinct. According to a report from The Daily News, he mentioned that he felt inspired to pursue a “higher calling.”

The article, written in the same year the movie was released, states that Sarchie sought the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are the subjects of “The Conjuring” franchise.