New titles have arrived on the Netflix platform, and many of them are various types of thrillers. The one that has taken the last spot in the Top is a movie that will make you shiver with fear.

Jacob Chase (The Girl in the Woods and Larry) not only directed the project but also developed the screenplay and the horror story that has captivated users of the streaming giant this week.

It’s not the first time that a horror movie with mixed reviews has managed to secure a spot in the global Top 10. The plot is filled with drama, mystery, suspense, and of course, paranormal entities.

Come Play ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Come Play is the movie that debuted on the big screen in 2020 and is now trending on Netflix worldwide, ranking number 10 in several countries’ Top lists. Despite its criticisms, it continues to be one of the most-watched choices.

Despite being one of the most-watched movies on the platform worldwide, the same didn’t happen in the United States. This is because it can currently only be streamed through Amazon Prime Video or Freevee.

The story follows young Oliver, who, lonely and desperate for a friend, is constantly glued to his tablet. However, his precious screen time takes a turn when a terrifying monster uses his device to enter his world.