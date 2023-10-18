Jason Isaacs is just one of the lead actors in the currently most-watched horror movie on Netflix, which has been part of the American catalog for some time now. Despite its release in 2018, the story has become a trend again, thanks to its dark plot and horror genre enthusiasts.

It’s one of the many ideal choices that the streaming giant offers to watch on Halloween. It mostly received negative reviews from critics, but the audience was not as harsh, and many had mixed opinions. It achieved a 17% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie, whose plot is entirely fictional and not based on real events, was written and directed by Assaf Bernstein. The filmmaker is known for being responsible for other works like The Debt with Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington, and Jessica Chastain.

Look Away ranked No. 5 on Netflix US

Look Away has become the fifth most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States, and although it’s not the only horror title in the ranking, it is certainly one of the favorites among American users. According to Flix Patrol, it is currently in the Top 5.

The psychological thriller made its big-screen debut five years ago and tells the story of Maria, a alienated high school student whose life is turned upside down when she swaps places with her sinister reflection in the mirror. Despite the plot potentially being labeled as cliché, it has attracted hundreds of new viewers.

In addition to Jason Isaacs, the plot featured other prominent stars who added another dimension to the narrative. Some of the most notable ones were India Eisley and Mira Sorvino, who portrayed the main characters, along with Penelope Mitchell, Harrison Gilbertson, John C. MacDonald and Kristen Harris.

What did the critics say about Look Away?

The Canadian horror movie, originally intended to be called “Behind the Glass”, was not a resounding success. When it had its big screen debut, viewers had mixed opinions, but it later became a talking point for critics who gave it poor reviews.

While some praised its visual style and the performances of the actors, others found the plot to be predictable and not bringing much new to the psychological thriller genre. It all depends on individual taste, but it cannot be denied that it had a fairly significant box office failure, only grossing $1.1 million.