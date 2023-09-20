Kaya Scodelario has built a career based on successes, and her performance as Effy in Skins will always be remembered as one of the best on television. Four years ago, she starred in one of the horror movies that shines on Netflix.

The streaming giant refreshed its worldwide Top 10 of most-watched productions and the title quickly joined the list, taking the eighth spot. Alexandre Aja directed the film and is known for The Hills Have Eyes.

Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen were credited with writing the screenplay. The 31-year-old star confessed that the role of Haley and the filming were “the most physically demanding” of her career so far.

Crawl ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Crawl made its big-screen debut in 2019 by Paramount Pictures, and since then, it has been gaining followers, especially after its streaming release. Now, it’s the horror thriller that ranks at the 8th spot worldwide on Netflix.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Haley, a young woman who attempts to rescue her father, Dave, during a Category 5 hurricane and finds herself trapped in their flooded and alligator-infested house.

Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, George Somner, Ami Metcalf, José Palma and Morfydd Clark are the actors who accompanied Scodelario in the horror movie that has captivated fans in various parts of the world.