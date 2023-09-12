Lili Taylor is not only known for being the main star of several horror movies or for playing Carolyn Perron in The Conjuring, but she has also built a successful career with many accomplishments.

One of them has once again become a trend this week on one of the most well-known streaming giants. It belongs to the supernatural horror and suspense genre, and it was directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury.

Netflix is the platform that provided a home for this 2017 cult classic in several countries. The story portrays a fictional character created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper, and he is the main villain of the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

Leatherface ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Leatherface made its big-screen debut in 2017 and quickly became a horror classic. This week, it has become one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform, currently ranking 8th worldwide.

Despite being chosen by thousands of users in different countries, the same did not happen in the United States. This is because it’s not in Netflix’s catalog but can be watched through Max or Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows a teenager who escapes from a psychiatric hospital with three other inmates, kidnapping a young nurse and taking her on a harrowing road trip while being pursued by a vengeful lawman.

Lili Taylor, Stephen Dorff, Nicole Andrews, Vanessa Grasse, Sam Strike, Finn Jones, Simona Williams, Dejan Angelov and Velizar Binev are some of the stars who have comprised the main cast of the survival horror thriller.