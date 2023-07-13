Netflix: The horror movie with Maika Monroe that is one of the most watched in the US

Maika Monroe (The 5th Wave and Independence Day: Resurgence) released in 2014 one of the most disturbing movies of recent years and the streaming giant did not miss the opportunity to add it to its catalog.

The film was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, who is known for great productions such as Under the Silver Lake and The Myth of the American Sleepover. He will next work with Anne Hathaway in an as yet untitled project.

The production managed to take home 25 awards and 43 nominations. Among them some Film Independent Spirit Awards and a Critics Choice Awards in 2016. Here, check out which Netflix horror title shines this week…

It Follows is the most watched horror movie on Netflix right now

Netflix added It Follows to its catalog and users have not hesitated to play it. The horror and sci-fi movie managed to position itself in the top 10 worldwide this week, occupying the 8th position in different countries.

Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe, Bailey Spry, Jake Weary, Daniel Zovatto, Carollette Phillips and Ruby Harris are some of the actors who accompany Maika Monroe in the development of the plot.

The story follows Jay, a carefree teenager, who has sex for the first time with her older boyfriend and learns that she is the latest recipient of a deadly curse that is passed from victim to victim.