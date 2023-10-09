Netflix: The horror movie with Octavia Spencer and Luke Evans that is trending in the US

Halloween is almost here, and many people want to get into the holiday spirit with an old-fashioned horror-movie marathon. While there are numerous options to choose from, this movie on Netflix is currently one of the most-watched on the platform.

According to FlixPatrol, the film is the ninth most watched on the streaming service in the United States for Oct. 9th. The movie stars Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, who is known for films such as ‘Hidden Figures’ or ‘Truth Be Told.’

For this horror movie, she reunited with director Tate Taylor, whom she worked with on ‘The Help’ and ‘Get on Up.’ However, this collaboration was a different genre for both of them, and the result divided critics and audiences.

‘Ma,’ the horror thriller movie trending on Netflix in the US

‘Ma’ (2019) is the trending horror movie on Netflix US. The movie stars Spencer in the titular role, with Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, McKaley Miller and Luke Evans completing the cast.

Scotty Landes penned the script, which revolves around a group of teenagers who strike up an unlikely friendship with a solitary middle-aged woman. She grants them permission to party in her basement, but this seemingly innocent gathering takes a terrifying turn when they find themselves tormented by her.

While the film garnered mixed reviews from critics, with praise directed at Spencer’s performance, it also faced criticism for its pacing, and portrayal of the male teenage characters. Despite its $5 million budget, the movie went on to gross an impressive $61.2 million, eventually attaining cult status among online audiences.