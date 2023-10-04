Netflix: The horror teen slasher you have to watch before it leaves the platform

Halloween is approaching, and there’s plenty of time to enjoy some horror movies to get into the mood. However, as is the case every month, some films will be leaving the platform soon. Such is the fate of this teen slasher, which will be available on Netflix until October 16th.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a box office success, grossing $62 million against a $1 million budget. It stars Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm, Renee Olstead, Will Peltz, Jacob Wysocki, and Courtney Halverson.

The movie was directed by Levan Gabriadze and written by Nelson Greaves. It was also one of the first feature films to be entirely set on a computer screen, a format that has since been used in other thrillers, such as ‘Missing’ (2023).

‘Unfriended,’ the teen slasher to watch on Netflix

‘Unfriended’ is a 2014 supernatural horror film. It follows six high school students in a Skype conversation that is haunted by a student, played by Heather Sossaman, who was bullied by them and committed suicide. The story is told almost entirely through a screencast of a MacBook.

The film premiered at the Fantasia Festival in 2014 before being released by Universal Pictures. Rotten Tomatoes gives the film an approval rating of 62% based on 185 reviews, with an average rating of 6/10.

Critics praised the story and the way the movie subverted some of the clichés of found-footage horror. In 2018, a stand-alone sequel, ‘Unfriended: Dark Web,’ was released and is available to watch on Freevee.