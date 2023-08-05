Now that The Meg has become a trend on various streaming platforms, many titles of this style have managed to enter the worldwide top 10. One of these movies has arrived on Netflix and secured a place in the ranking.

James Nunn was the director of the project, while Nick Saltrese handled the screenplay. The filmmaker is known for works such as One Shot and Tower Block, while the screenwriter is known for A Prayer Before Dawn.

Holly Earl, Jack Trueman, and Catherine Hannay are some of the actors who make up the main cast of this horror thriller, which made its first debut in theaters in 2022.

Shark Bait ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Shark Bait premiered last year, and despite some time passing since its addition to Netflix‘s catalog, it returned to trend this week and managed to reach the 8th position in the global top 10, all thanks to the users.

The story follows a group of friends who are enjoying a weekend with a couple of jet skis and end up in a horrific head-on collision. They struggle to find their way home with a severely injured friend while predators lurk in the waters below.

Despite being popular in multiple countries, the movie didn’t achieve the same success in the United States, but there’s a reason for that. The film is not available on Netflix America; instead, it is part of the catalogs of Tubi and Hoopla.

