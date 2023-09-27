Rainn Wilson is known for his portrayal of the iconic Dwight Schrute in 188 episodes of the series The Office, while Benjamin Walker has been the lead in several hits, such as the movie Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

Both stars decided to join forces in 2017 to create a horror and crime thriller that has what all genre fans demand. The project was directed by Oren Uziel, who also served as the screenwriter.

The movie is an original Netflix production, and it has not only gained many new viewers but has also become a favorite among users. Check out the thriller you should watch…

Shimmer Lake, the horror-crime thriller with Benjamin Walker on Netflix

The story is a cleverly told reverse chronological criminal thriller, tracing back day by day over the course of a week, following a local sheriff’s search to uncover the mystery of three small-town criminals and a botched bank heist.

John Michael Higgins, Stephanie Sigman, Mark Rendall, Rob Corddry, Ron Livingston, Wyatt Russell, Adam Pally, Matthew Evans Landry, Neil Whitely, Isabel Dove and Julie Khaner are some of the actors who accompanied the protagonists.