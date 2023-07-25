Netflix: The horror thriller with Florence Pugh you can watch on the platform

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller ‘Oppenheimer’ has finally come to theaters and it has surpassed expectations with a $82 million opening weekend in North America. One of the stars of the film is Florence Pugh, who continues to build a strong reputation as one of the best actresses of her generation.

The 27-year-old actress is best known for playing Amy March in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig (who also had a strong record-breaking opening with Barbie), as well as for her role of Yelena Belova in Marvel’s Black Widow.

However, Pugh has also enjoyed a string of horror movies, which could put her in the category of scream queens. Apart from Midsommar and The Falling, she also starred in this mystery thriller for Netflix. Check out everything you need to know.

Watch Florence Pugh in ‘Malevolent’ on Netflix

‘Malevolent’ was directed by Olaf de Fleur Johannesson and it follows a team of scam artists who are making money from faked paranormal encounters. However, during an assignment at a country house, they find themselves losing grip of reality.

Ben Ketai and Eva Konstantopoulos wrote the script, which is based on the novel Hush by Konstantopoulos. Apart from Pugh, the movie stars Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Scott Chambers, Georgina Bevan, James Cosmo, and Celia Imrie.