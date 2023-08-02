Keira Knightley has been the main star of several big franchises, such as Pirates of the Caribbean. But one of her most popular films of all time has nothing to do with the sea, but with love and romance.

The title has been added to the streaming giant’s catalog for years but is always trending, as thousands of households and users play it non-stop. The classic was so successful that it was nominated for 4 Oscars.

The 38-year-old actress herself told during an interview that at first director Joe Wright didn’t want to hire her because he thought she was too pretty to play the main character, but then he changed his mind.

Pride & Prejudice is the most watched classic on Netflix

Pride & Prejudice hit the big screen in 2005 and changed the history of cinema and romance movies. It quickly established itself as one of the most successful movies worldwide and is currently one of the most popular classics.

This week, as it has happened before, it trended again on Netflix. The story starred Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike and other actors.

“Love arises when the spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets the single, rich and proud Mr. Darcy. Will each be able to overcome their own pride and prejudices?” describes the official synopsis.