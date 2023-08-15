Netflix continues to fill its catalog with foreign titles, and last month, an Indian action production was released that has managed to captivate several users of the streaming platform.

The film was directed by Om Raut, who is known for being responsible for works such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Haunted – 3D. The filmmaker himself wrote the screenplay, along with Manoj Muntashir (Ek Villain and Kabir Singh).

It arrived on the streaming giant on June 15 and quickly has been categorized as one of the most-watched globally. This week, it managed to enter the top 10 and currently holds the eighth position.

Adipurush is the eighth most-watched movie globally on Netflix

Adipurush is the eighth most-watched movie on Netflix globally, and it’s all thanks to users from different countries who have given it a chance almost two months after its release.

The story is set 7,000 years ago, when King Raghava of Ayodhya travels to the island of Lanka with the aim of rescuing his wife Janaki, who has been abducted by Lankesh, the king of Lanka. In the grand tapestry of the Ramayana, the enigmatic journey concludes, leaving mortals and immortals enchanted.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh Nijjar, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Trupti Toradmal, Sonal Chauhan and Sharad Kelkar are some of the actors who make up the cast of the Indian production that continues to succeed.