Foreign productions have gained a lot of strength in recent years, and this afternoon, Netflix‘s top 10 has been refreshed again, with a movie of this style taking the eighth spot worldwide.

It’s an action and crime thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru (Life Before Wedding and The Ghost), who also worked on adapting the screenplay alongside Abhijeeth Poondla (Nice 2 Meet U and Hunt).

Mickey J Meyer is the composer of the soundtrack and musical score. He is an Indian music composer and singer known for his works predominantly in Telugu Cinema. Here, you can check out the trending title…

Gandeevadhari Arjuna ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Gandeevadhari Arjuna was released globally this year on Monday, August 25th, on Netflix. After several hours of appearing in the catalog worldwide and in the United States, the film managed to secure the 8th position in the Top list.

The story follows a combat officer who is tasked with the security of a Minister of Environment attending a UN summit. There’s also a personal motivation to combat climate change and dangerous biological waste.

Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhary, Kalpalatha, Ravi Varma and Abhinav Gomatam are some of the stars chosen to comprise the cast.