Netflix: The Indian action thriller that is Top 6 worldwide just two days after its release

Foreign productions often find popularity within Netflix‘s catalog not only in the United States but also worldwide. Now, it’s an Indian action and mystery movie that has taken the sixth spot in the Top 10.

It made its grand debut in the catalog just two days ago and is a production directed by Vishal Bhardwaj (Haider and Talvar), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Amar Bhushan and Rohan Narula.

The spy thriller is based on the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere, written by Bhushan and published in 2012. Here, check out the title from India that is the most-watched of the week…

Khufiya ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Khufiya was announced in 2021, but it was only two days ago that it made its grand debut on Netflix‘s catalog, where it not only became a huge success but has now been ranked as the sixth most-watched worldwide by users.

The plot follows Krishna Mehra, who is an agent of the Indian intelligence agency R&AW. She is assigned the mission to locate the mole selling Indian defense secrets while dealing with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Shataf Figar, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Navnindra Behl, Lalit Parimoo, Rahul Vohra and Alexx O’Nell have all been part of the popular thriller on the streaming giant.