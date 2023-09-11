Netflix: The Indian fantasy comedy that is Top 8 worldwide on the platform

Netflix will update its official weekly Top 10 of English-language and non-English language movies tomorrow, on September 12. However, this week, there have been several Indian productions in the top list of non-English films.

One of them is the teen comedy “Friday Night Plan,” and the other is a supernatural comedy that, according to the platform’s official Top 10 of non-English language movies, ranks as the eighth most streamed.

The film earned 900,000 views in the past seven days, according to the platform. It was originally released back in April and stars Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan. Here’s all you need to know about this comedy.

‘Bro,’ the fantasy comedy trending globally on Netflix

“Bro” (stylized as BRO) is an Indian Telugu-language supernatural fantasy comedy film. It follows the story of an overworked man who often fails to focus on his loved ones and is given a chance to turn his life around when he meets Titan, the god of time.

The movie was directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas. Meanwhile, People Media Factory and Zee Studios produced the movie. It’s also an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie “Vinodhaya Sitham.”

The rest of the cast includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but is currently gaining traction on streaming.