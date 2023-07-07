Netflix: The Italian action movie that is all the rage on the platform worldwide

Foreign movies continue to add more and more reproductions and now it is an Italian title that shines in the Netflix catalog. The action movie quickly became one of the most watched and chosen among users.

It is not the first time that a production of this style has become a trend. The same happened with Faithfully Yours and Gumraah. These originated in Holland and India, making them some of the most popular internationally.

Now, this new story is a revenge thriller that was directed by Cosimo Gomez and released on the big screen last year. Alessandro Gassmann, Ginevra Francesconi and Remo Girone are some of the protagonists.

My Name Is Vendetta is Netflix’s most watched Italian action thriller

My Name Is Vendetta first saw the light of day during 2022 and since that time has been looking for a home, until it finally arrived on Netflix. The Italian story was played by several European stars.

They include Alessandro Gassmann, Ginevra Francesconi, Remo Girone, Alessio Pratico, Marcello Mazzarella, Sinja Dieks, Gabriele Falsetta and Marco Boriero.

“After old enemies kill his family, a former mafia enforcer and his feisty daughter flee to Milan, where they hide out while plotting their revenge”, describes the official synopsis.