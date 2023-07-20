Netflix: The Japanese action movie that made it into the top 10 worldwide

The Japanese thriller that has made it into Netflix‘s global top 10 has not only chosen the platform as its home, but Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 96% score. So it rubs shoulders with titles like Oppenheimer and Barbie.

The film was directed by Yuji Shimomura (Crazy Samurai Musashi) and Shinsuke Sato (Gantz Perfect Answer). Many stars from the Asian country have been present in the first installment, such as Kento Yamazaki and Ryo Yoshizawa.

The story took home three awards and seven nominations, among them some Awards of the Japanese Academy during 2020. Here, check out which production is shining again in the service…

Kingudamu is the most watched Japanese thriller on Netflix

Kingudamu, better known as Kingdom in the United States, is the Japanese action thriller that has settled into Netflix‘s top 9 worldwide. The title is above Extraction 2 and competes with Johnny English Strikes Again.

The story was set in the Qin dynasty, during the Warring States period in ancient China. The narrative follows Shin, who was a war orphan and dreams of becoming a great general. He has a fateful encounter with the young king Eisei.

Kento Yamazaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Masami Nagasawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Kanata Hongo, Shinnosuke Mitsushima and Masahiro Takashima are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the film.