Netflix: The K-drama movie that is Top 2 worldwide only five days after its release

K-dramas have been among the favorite titles for Netflix users worldwide, and several of them have been dominating the list of the most-watched movies. A recent release of this kind has now taken the second position in the Top list.

Ballerina is the trending new South Korean production written and directed by Chung-Hyun Lee (The Call and Born to Spy). This thriller not only shares its name with the John Wick spin-off but also has a similar plot.

It’s an original production from the streaming giant, so it has also joined the list of successful offerings that can only be found on the service. Here, check out which mystery-filled story is currently trending…

Ballerina ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

Ballerina had its grand premiere five days ago, and since then, it has been gaining viewers worldwide. Although it didn’t start the week with a very high position in the Top 10, it has now risen to become the second most-watched.

Flix Patrol is the specialized site that confirmed the title’s arrival at the top of the list, with only Fair Play, the new movie starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, surpassing it.

The story follows the former bodyguard Ok-ju, who, while grieving the loss of her best friend, whom she couldn’t protect, sets out to fulfill the deceased’s final wish: to seek revenge.

Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim, Kim Moo-yul and Shin Se-hwi are the only credited lead actors in the action and crime movie. It’s still unknown what its future holds, but it seems that it will remain a standalone installment.