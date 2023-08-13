Netflix: The K-drama that entered the Top 10 in the US only a day after its release

There’s a new series that has entered the Top 10 of most-watched shows on Netflix in the United States. It’s a new K-drama that has only one day on the platform, but certainly will fight to climb the spots of the most popular lists.

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, the series debuted on the Top 10 on the platform in the US. It’s still behind popular titles such as The Witcher, Suits, Fisk or Painkiller.

This K-drama combines all the ingredients for a worthy watch, it has mystery, thriller, comedy and, of course, romance. So, if you wish to know more about it, keep reading to discover the plot and cast.

Behind Your Touch, the K-drama that is trending on Netflix

“Behind Your Touch” follows a psychic vet and a detective, who join forces to crack small-town cases. However, their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.

The series stars Han Ji-min (The Light In Your Eyes, Miss BAek) as Bong Ye-bun, the veterinarian with powers. Meanwhile, Lee Min-ki (The Beauty Inside, Liberation Notes) plays Moon Jang-yeol, a hot-blooded detective.

The rest of the main cast includes Suho as Kim Seon-woo, who is a mysterious convenience store worker, and Joo Min-kyung as Bae Ok-hee, Ye-bun’s friend. The series will premiere two episodes every week.