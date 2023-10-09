Netflix: The K-drama that is trending worldwide only two days after its release

As we know, K-dramas and series are among the most successful genres on Netflix. The platform, along with other streaming services, has popularized these productions in America and other countries, and now they are ubiquitous.

According to FlixPatrol, there’s a new K-series, this time a drama-comedy, which recently started streaming on the platform, and it’s already one of the most-watched shows worldwide. The website reports that the show is currently ranked fourth in the global Top 10.

In the US, according to the same website, it is also the fourth most-watched series as of today (Oct. 9). Although only two episodes have been released so far, fans are eagerly anticipating more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new show.

‘Strong Girl Nam-soon,’ the new Korean series to watch

Directed by Kim Jung-sik, “Strong Girl Nam-soon” stars Lee Yoo-mi in the title role, with Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, and Byeon Woo-seok in the main cast. The series is a spin-off to the 2017 series Strong Girl Bong-soon. It premiered on October 7th in South Korea, while also streaming in selected regions on Netflix.

The series revolves around a young woman with extraordinary superhuman strength who returns to Korea after a 15-year absence in her quest to reunite with her birth family. However, her plans take a complicated turn when she becomes ensnared in a drug-related case that implicates her grandmother and mother. Along the way, she forms a close partnership with a dedicated detective who vows to assist her in locating her family.

On X, previously known as Twitter, fans of the series have wasted no time in applauding the remarkable chemistry between the two lead cast members, Lee Yoo-mi (portraying Gang Nam-soon) and Ong Seong-wu (portraying Kang Hee-sik).