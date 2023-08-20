Netflix’s global Top 10 has a new series, a South Korean drama and dark comedy that is trending only two days after landing on the platform. According to FlixPatrol, this series is currently the fifth most watched on the streaming service.

The series has surpassed titles such as My Dad The Bounty Hunter (10th), the K-dramas Behind Your Touch (9th) and King The Land (8th), as well as The Lincoln Lawyer (7th) and Ballers, which is in the sixth spot.

However, it’s still behind some other popular series such as the documentary Depp vs Heard, as well as the thriller Painkiller, The Chosen One and the Spanish romantic-comedy A Perfect Story.

Mask Girl, a black comedy that triumphs on Netflix

Mask Girl is a South Korean dark comedy and drama series that follows an office worker plagued by self-doubt about her appearance. By night, she transforms into a masked internet persona, until a series of unfortunate events disrupt her life’s course.

The series stars Lee Han-byeol as Kim Mo-mi, aka the titular Mask Girl. Meanwhile, Nana (Glitch, The Swindlers), Ko Hyun-jung (Dear My Friends, Reflection of You), Ahn Jae-hong (Be Melodramatic, Kingdom), Yeom Hye-ran (The Glory) and Choi Daniel appear in supporting roles.

The show takes inspiration from a webtoon of the same name, authored by Maemi and illustrated by Hee Se. The storyline unfolds in South Korea, primarily in locales such as Seoul, Gangcheon, and various spots across Gyeonggi Province.