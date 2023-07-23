Netflix: The Korean mystery thriller that became one of the most-watched movies worldwide

One great thing about streaming services is that it gives us access to many movies and TV shows from all over the world. And this year on Netflix, one of the biggest movies is a thriller from South Korea.

Precisely, the Asian country has been a force in the film and television industry for quite some time now. However, US audiences have started to pay attention in recent years, especially thanks to filmmakers from the country getting more recognition.

So, if you want to watch a thriller that will make you think about all the dangers of not taking cyber security seriously. This movie reached the Top 10 in 46 countries this year. So, check more about it.

Unlocked, one of the most-watched films of the year on Netflix

‘Unlocked’ is a mystery psychological thriller. The film follows a woman, whose life is turned upside-down after a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost cell phone and uses it to track her every move.

The movie is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Akira Teshigawara, which was also adapted into 2018 film Stolen Identity. ‘Unlocked’ debuted on Netflix in February, and spent four weeks in the Global Top 10 of Non-English movies on the platform.

‘Unlocked’ stars Chun Woo-hee, Im Si-wan and Kim Hee-won. It’s also the feature film directorial debut of Kim Tae-joon. It receives mostly positive reviews, and it currently has a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.