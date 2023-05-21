While Xo, Kitty is the most-watched series worldwide (including the United States), another Korean production is starting to gain traction on Netflix. If you aren’t in the mood for teen-dramas, but for a sci-fi action thriller, this might be exactly what you are looking for.

Apart from ‘Xo, Kitty,’ lately the top most-watched series include the romance ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ the drama ‘Firefly Lane,’ the spy thriller ‘The Night Agent’ and, even, the sports drama ‘McGregor Forever.’

Another series that was recently released on the platform and it’s becoming a huge success is the reality show ‘Selling Sunset.’ So, what is it about this sci-fi series that is also topping Netflix’s most-streamed list? Check it out below!

Black Knight, the Korean sci-fi drama that is Top 6 worldwide

‘Black Knight’ is the Korean sci-fi series that is on the Top 6 on the most-watched series of the platform this week, per FlixPatrol. The show was written and directed by Cho Ui-seok, and it’s based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Yun-kyun.

According to Netflix, the series takes place in dystopian Seoul in the year 2071. As the extensive air pollution has become a huge problem after a comet destroyed most of the world, survivors depend on highly-trained armed guards who transport necessities to the city’s segregated districts.

However, a subset of these, called black knights, “covertly move resources to refugees deemed unworthy of oxygen, food and water by the government,” per the official synopsis. The series stars Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, Choi Seung-hun and Esom.