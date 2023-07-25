Netflix: The latest series to enter the Top 10 of the All-Time Most Popular shows

Netflix’s all-time Top 10 of most-popular English-language series officially has a new member. The platform recently changed their way of counting views, which also prompted changes on the order of the shows. But, which title is the newest member?

When it comes to most-watched English-language TV shows, the number 1 is Season 1 of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, which became a phenomenon last year. In second and third place respectively, Stranger Things 4 and DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In order to make it into the list, Netflix takes into account the viewership of the series in its first 91 days. Before June, when they made the change, it was only 28 days. And this show has reached the Top 10 spot.

Queen Charlotte made into Netflix’s Most Popular List

On July 25, Deadline reported that ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ has replaced The Watcher in the 10th spot of the Most Popular series on Netflix with 80.3M views to date. It hasn’t been in the Top 10 since June.

The series joins the first two seasons of Bridgerton, with Season 1 being Top 4 (113,300,000 views) and Season 2 in eighth place (93,800,000). The rest of the Top 10 also includes The Queen’s Gambit in fifth place, The Night Agent (6th) and Stranger Things 3 (7th).

The ninth place is for the first season of The Witcher. Meanwhile, when it comes to non-English language series, the most popular is Season 1 of ‘Squid Game,’ which has 265,200,000 views.