Netflix: The legal show that is trending in the US only three days after its release

The list of the most-watched shows on Netflix in the US has now a new addition. It’s a legal comedy show that is now part of the Top 10 in the country. However, it hasn’t surpassed some of the most popular series of the past few weeks.

The Top 10 is still reigned by the romantic series ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ which is number 1 in the country. Then, the third season of ‘The Witcher’ is the second most popular show, followed by ‘Suits’.

In fourth place, there is the Spanish series ‘A Perfect Story,’ followed by the crime documentary ‘How To Become a Cult Leader.’ ‘My Happy Marriage, ‘Om Nom Stories,’ ‘Baki Hanma’ and ‘Quarterback’ complete the first nine spots of the list.

Fisk, the legal comedy show that is Top 10 on Netflix US

‘Fisk’ was written by and stars Kitty Flanagan. It first aired on ABC and has run for two six-episode seasons, but it landed on Netflix on August 1st. According to FlixPatrol, the show is the tenth most-watched in the United States. The official synopsis, per the streamer, reads:

“Helen Tudor-Fisk is a socially inept solicitor forced to take a job specializing in wills and estates. The work itself is no problem. It’s the people. Helen struggles to deal with clients who are emotional, irrational and often unjustifiably entitled. Set in a suburban law firm where no one wears Spanx, ‘Fisk’ is a very different type of legal show.”