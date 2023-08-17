New comedies have made their way into the Netflix catalog in several countries, and this time it’s the turn of a Mexican production to shine in the top 10. The movie features Luis Gerardo Méndez and Connor Del Rio as its main stars.

In the case of Méndez, he has not only worked in Spanish-language productions but has also ventured into Hollywood. The 41-year-old actor was part of Murder Mystery alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

The film directed by Luke Greenfield managed to secure a spot on the list of top movies this week and is competing with works like Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, What Men Want with Taraji P. Henson and Paradise.

Half Brothers ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Foreign productions have gained a lot of ground, and this week a Mexican movie titled Half Brothers is shining within the global top 10 of the streaming giant. This movie has secured the eighth position on the list.

The story follows Renato, a Mexican aviation executive, who is surprised to learn that he has an American half-brother, Asher. They are forced to embark on a road trip along the path their father took from Mexico to the United States.

Despite being one of the most popular titles on the platform in various countries, it’s not the same case in the US. This is because it doesn’t belong to the catalog; instead, it can only be watched through Amazon Prime Video.