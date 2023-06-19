Netflix: The Mexican drama series that is Top 2 worldwide on the platform right now

This year, Netflix has released several TV series that have captivated audiences all over the world such as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Night Agent, You, Ginny & Georgia and more. However, right now, one of the most-watched series is a Mexican drama.

Actually, several Latin American productions have made it into the Top 10 on the platform recently. For example, the Colombian thriller ‘Fake Profile’ was one of the most-watched series in the past few weeks, as well as the telenovela ‘La Reina del Sur.’

While it hasn’t gotten into the first spot, which has been for Black Mirror, this series has climbed to the second most-watched TV shows on the platform only five days after its release. Here, check out all you need to know about it.

The Mexican series that is the second-most watched on Netflix this week

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, the second most-watched series on Netflix worldwide is ‘The Surrogacy.’ The show is only behind the sci-fi hit ‘Black Mirror,’ which came back with a sixth season recently.

The show centers around a woman who rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican businessmen to save her father’s life. However, her life will confront her again with that moment, to discover the truth.

The series stars Shani Lozano, Vanessa Restrepo, Marcela Guirado, Leticia Calderon, Minnie West, Luis Ernesto Calderón, Fernanda Borches, Alejandro de la Madrid and more. It has 24 episodes full of drama, and intrigue.