Netflix has once again invested in foreign productions, and this time it’s a Mexican one. Its first season has already captivated hundreds of users worldwide, including in the United States, where it has reached the Top 6.

The story is based on a novel by Claudia Piñeiro, an Argentine writer who has sold hundreds of copies of her books over the years. The literary star was responsible for other great titles on the platform, such as El Reino.

Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz (Road to Mars) directed all six episodes, which were all released together in the early hours of Thursday, September 14th. Here, check out the trending title…

Thursday’s Widows ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Thursday’s Widows is the new Netflix series that arrived in the catalog just one day ago and is already one of the most-watched series on the platform, not only globally but also in the United States.

The story follows Teresa, who discovers her husband and her two best friends dead in the luxurious community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so do the dark secrets.

Omar Chaparro, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Irene Azuela, Juan Pablo Medina, Zuria Vega, Alfonso Bassave and Pablo Cruz Guerrero are some of the Spanish-speaking stars who make up the cast of the first season.