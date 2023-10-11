Netflix: The Mexican dramatic series to watch only hours after its release

Netflix has released a new foreign series in the early hours, which comes from Mexico and portrays one of the most intriguing and passionate mystery and crime stories of the last few months.

It’s not the first time that a show of this style has become a trend, and this time it’s a conventional production, not a soap opera with hundreds of episodes, that has brought back iconic narratives.

Carlos Villegas Rosales directed the first season of Pact of Silence, while Mariana Iskandarani has been credited as one of the producers. Check out all the details about the new series…

Pact of Silence is the new mystery series on Netflix

Drama, mystery, revenge and a lot of passion characterize the plot of Pact of Silence, the new Mexican series on Netflix that you can’t miss this week. The trending title is starred by prominent Spanish-speaking stars.

Camila Valero, Kika Edgar, Adriana Louvier, Marimar Vega, Litzy, José Manuel Rincón, Martín Barba, Rodolfo Salas and Chantal Andere are just a few of them. The first season consists of 18 episodes, which are already available in the catalog.

It’s not yet known if it will be renewed for a second season, although indications suggest it could happen if it’s successful among users worldwide. Currently, it’s competing for a spot within the Top 10 with other new releases.

The story follows a famous influencer who, after enduring a difficult childhood and harboring a strong thirst for revenge, immerses herself in the lives of four women to uncover the truth about her origins.