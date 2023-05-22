In the list of the most-watched series on Netflix, there’s something for everyone. For example, ‘XO, Kitty’ for the lovers of young adult dramas or ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ for those who are in the mood for romances. However, if you’re looking for something more intriguing, the Spanish psychological thriller that is topping the charts can be your next show.

Many Spanish productions have been a success for Netflix, especially the teen drama ‘Elite’ and the thriller ‘Money Heist,’ which is one of the most-successful series for the platform of all time. So, it’s not surprising that another thriller from Spanish creators is one of the most popular shows right now.

The show is led by Aron Piper from Elite, and it was written by Aitor Gabilondo, who is known for projects such as Wrong Side of the Tracks. So, here, check out all you need to know about this series.

‘Muted,’ the Spanish series that triumphs on Netflix

The psychological thriller that is number 2 on Netflix worldwide, and number 5 in the United States is ‘Muted’ or ‘El Silencio’ in Spanish, according to FlixPatrol. It was released on May 19 and it has been climbing the charts, despite having mixed reviews.

What is the synopsis of Muted?

Sergio killed his parents when he was a teen, and since then, he hasn’t spoken a word. After several years in a juvenile detention center, he’s released and heavily monitored. Meanwhile, Ana, a psychiatrist, is determined to catch Sergio admitting to what he did — and why.

Who is in the cast?

Arón Piper (Elite) as Sergio

Almudena Amor (The Good Boss) as Ana

Cristina Kovani (If Only) as Marta

Manu Ríos (Elite) as Eneko

Ramiro Blas (Locked Up) as Natanael