Netflix: The most popular show on the platform in the US only four days after its premiere

Netflix’s most-watched list of series was topped by highly-anticipated series such as ‘XO, Kitty,’ and ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ However, now the number 1 spot in the United States is for one of the platform’s reality shows.

Per FlixPatrol, ‘XO, Kitty’ is in the second spot and ‘Queen Charlotte’ is in the third, while the fourth spot is for the crime series S.W.A.T. Meanwhile, the fifth most-watched series is the Spanish drama ‘El Silencio.’

‘La Reina del Sur’ has the sixth spot, followed by the sports-drama ‘McGregor Forever,’ ‘Firefly Lane,’ ‘Maid’ and the true-crime series ‘Missing: Dead or Alive.’ So, what’s the most-watched show this week in the US?

Netflix: Season 6 of Selling Sunset is the number 1 show in the United States

The sixth season of Selling Sunset has become the most watched show in the US within only four days after being released, per the site FlixPatrol. The series follows a group of glamorous real estate agents working for Los Angeles–based Oppenheim Group.

One of the series’ appeals is also to watch the most luxurious mansions in Los Angeles, which include Harry Styles’ former home. However, the drama between all the agents, including romance and breakups, such as the split between Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim.

“I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening,” Stause says in a clip from the new season. You can watch the new 11 episodes on Netflix right now, as well as the previous five seasons.