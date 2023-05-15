May has been a very successful month for Netflix thanks to several new shows and movies, including ‘The Mother’ starring Jennifer Lopez. Also, the French action thriller ‘AKA’ has been very popular on the platform.

When we’re talking about series, there have been several shows which have made the Top 10 list worldwide such as Firefly Lane (Season 2), Sweet Tooth (Season 2) or The Diplomat (Season 1), which was already renewed for a second season.

However, the most-watched series this week is a romantic period drama which premiered two weeks ago. However, it’s so popular worldwide that it is still at the top of the most-watched show of the platform.

‘Queen Charlotte’ keeps being the most-watched series on Netflix this week

It’s not surprising that ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story’ is still at the top of the most-watched shows on Netflix worldwide and the US. The series, created and written by Shonda Rhimes, was viewed last week (May 1-7) for almost 150 million hours, per Variety. The story follows young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and her romance with King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

The series could enter the Top 10 list of the most-watched English-language shows on the platform if it keeps performing well. The numbers are similar to those of the second season of Bridgerton, which became the most watched series during its premiere weekend with 190 million hours at the time.

Now, the second season has 656,260,000 hours watched, being four in the all-time list. The topper is Season 4 of Stranger Things, with 1,352,090,000 hours watched. On the other hand, it’s unclear if ‘Queen Charlotte’ could get a second season, but Rhimes isn’t totally opposed to the idea.